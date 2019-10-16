RACINE — The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921.
Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The Holiday of Lights is a community activity of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine and the Kiwanis Club of Racine. Volunteers maintain, set up and take down the elaborate display that stretches for several blocks. The lights may be viewed each evening from late November through Dec. 31 along North Main Street.
The annual display is funded by donations and the sale of the custom designed ornament that features local icons. The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant.
Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
