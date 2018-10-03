RACINE — The 2018 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament — now on sale throughout the Racine area — features the iconic Kewpee Sandwich Shop in Downtown Racine.
The colorful brass ornament is $10. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The lights may be viewed each evening from late November through Dec. 31 along North Main Street.
The Holiday of Lights is a community activity of the area’s Kiwanis Clubs — The Kiwanis Club of Racine, the Kiwanis Club of West Racine and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine. Volunteers maintain, set up and take down the elaborate display that stretches for several blocks.
The annual display is funded by donations and the sale of a custom designed ornament. Previous ornament designs since 1999 have included the Wind Point Lighthouse, North Beach, the Fourth Fest Parade, Kringle, Frank Lloyd Wright-designed architecture and the Holiday of Lights.
The 2018 Kiwanis ornament may be purchased with cash at any of these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine's Barber Shop, CRB Insurance, DP Wigley, Dover Flag & Map, Kewpee Sandwich Shop, Lee's True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Sausage Kitchen, Victory Lane Car Wash.
Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-412-5746.
