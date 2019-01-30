RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is seeking prize donations for its annual Raffle Night fundraiser on Saturday, March 2. Donations may include goods or services from area businesses and individuals.
Raffle Night, held at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., is an evening of food and prizes. As one of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s major annual fund-raising events, Raffle Night helps the club with its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world. The $110 ticket fee and includes dinner for two and a entry into the Raffle Night drawings.
In 2017-18, the club donated $48,337 to more than 50 programs and organizations, including four scholarships for local college-bound students.
For more information about donating raffle prizes or purchasing Raffle Night tickets, contact Robert Cooper at 262-886-2903.
