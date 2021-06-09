Kiwanis Club of West Racine seeks rummage sale items

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is seeking donations for its upcoming rummage sale fundraising event. Household items, books, tools and furniture are being accepted. Clothing and knick-knacks are not needed.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is part of an international organization devoted to serving the children of the world. In the 2019-20 programming year, the club donated more than $26,000 to 35 programs and organizations including Empty Bowls, Special Olympics, Peace Learning Circles, Veterans Outreach and Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center. The club currently meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St.