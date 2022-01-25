 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis Club of West Racine seeking raffle prizes

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is seeking prize donations for its annual Raffle Night fundraiser on Saturday, March 5. Donations may include goods or services from area businesses and individuals.

Raffle Night, held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, is an evening of food and prizes. As the club's major annual fundraising event, Raffle Night helps the club with its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world.

Just 210 Raffle Night tickets will be sold. Tickets are $125 and includes dinner for two and an entry into the drawings. The top cash prize is $5,000.

For more information about donating raffle prizes or purchasing Raffle Night tickets, contact Robert Cooper at 262-497-1018.

In 2020-21, Kiwanis Club of West of Racine donated $19,276 to 25 programs and organizations, including four scholarships for local higher education-bound students.

