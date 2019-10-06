RACINE — Michael Monroe was installed as president of Kiwanis Club of West Racine for the 2019-20 year at the annual installation dinner Sept. 24. He was installed by the Division 1 Lt. Gov. Gary Sieckman and Lt. Gov. elect Melissa Loebach.
Other officers for the coming fiscal year are: Joe Caminiti, president-elect; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary, and Barbara Walker, treasurer. Members remaining on the Board of Directors are Rob Cooper, Bill Albright, Mary Willmes and Jeff Taylor. Newly-elected board members are Don Anderson and Mike Mucha.
Monroe joined Kiwanis in 1982 in Twentynine Palms, Calif., and transferred his membership to the Kiwanis Club of West Racine in 2015.
The Hixson Award was presented to George Stolp in recognition of his significant commitment to Kiwanis. He has been involved in all Kiwanis fundraisers, works on the Kiwanis holiday lights at the Racine Zoo and is known as “Mr. Popcorn” for bringing the popcorn machine to events.
The Hixson Fellowship was established in 1983 to honor George F. Hixson, the first president of Kiwanis International, and to build the endowment fund of the International Foundation. In awarding a Hixson Fellowship to a member, the club donates $1,000 to the Kiwanis International Foundation in the recipient’s name. Those who have received this prestigious award wear their pin and their banner proudly.
Kiwanis is an international service club, founded in 1915, and is currently found in more than 80 nations with a family of clubs totaling more than 600,000 members. This past fiscal year the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, in addition to thousands of hours of volunteer service, has donated more than $35,000 to the Racine community.
Meetings are held at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Caledonia room at St. Luke’s Health Pavilion at Ascension All Saints Hospital. New members are welcome.
