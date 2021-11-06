Kiwanis Club of West Racine elects officers, board members

RACINE — Jim Michel was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine for the 2021-22 year term at the annual installation dinner Sept. 28. Melissa Loebach, Division 1 lieutenant governor, conducted the installation.

This will be Michel’s fourth term as president of the club; he has been an active member for 36 years.

Other officers installed for the coming fiscal year include: Rob Cooper, president-elect; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary; and Barbara Walker, treasurer. Members remaining on the Board of Directors are Mike Mucha and Don Anderson. Newly elected Board members are Don Kolstedt, JoAnne Michel, Shirley Meyer and Randy Savaglio.

Kiwanis is an international service club founded in 1915, and is currently found in more than 85 nations with a family of clubs totaling more than 537,000 members. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

This past fiscal year the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, in addition to thousands of hours of volunteer service, has donated more than $19,000 to the Racine community.

On Nov. 11, the Kiwanis Club of West Racine will celebrate its 45th anniversary. The club is always looking for special projects to support our community.

