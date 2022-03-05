 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kiwanis Club of Racine honors 4-H members with awards

  • 0
4-H award winners

Eleven of 15 4-H Achievement Award recipients are pictured with Jeff Johnson and Fred Kaste of the Kiwanis Club of Racine.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE COUNTY — The Kiwanis Club of Racine presented Achievement Awards to members of a number of Racine County 4-H clubs Jan. 18.

First-, second- and third-place awards were issued in three age categories as determined by club leaders for achievement of three or more projects as documented in composition and photos from their club record books.

Award recipients are: Erin Bartelson, Alaina Cushman, Emily Giese, Joshua Hardin, Connor Harris, Tucker Larose, Jason Liberto, Rabeka Liberto, Paige Pirocanac, Trent Robers, Shannon Roberts, Nora Rubach, Ashley Schaal, Abby Waterworth and Josie Weisensel.

Cash awards were given with proceeds from the annual Kiwanis peanut sale in October.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrating a world of flavors

The FoodWIse Racine/Kenosha Team is dedicated to engaging the community through interactive, nutritious and healthy activities.

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons why you should be eating more pistachios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News