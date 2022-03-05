Kiwanis Club of Racine honors 4-H members with awards

RACINE COUNTY — The Kiwanis Club of Racine presented Achievement Awards to members of a number of Racine County 4-H clubs Jan. 18.
First-, second- and third-place awards were issued in three age categories as determined by club leaders for achievement of three or more projects as documented in composition and photos from their club record books.
Award recipients are: Erin Bartelson, Alaina Cushman, Emily Giese, Joshua Hardin, Connor Harris, Tucker Larose, Jason Liberto, Rabeka Liberto, Paige Pirocanac, Trent Robers, Shannon Roberts, Nora Rubach, Ashley Schaal, Abby Waterworth and Josie Weisensel.
Cash awards were given with proceeds from the annual Kiwanis peanut sale in October.