Kiwanis Club elects officers, presents award

RACINE — Michael Monroe has been installed as president of Kiwanis Club of West Racine for a second term for the 2020-21 year which began in October.

Monroe served his country from 1969-1983 as an aviation and infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps; he was discharged with the rank of Captain. Monroe was a staff member at Chapman University from 1983-1989. From 1989-2015, he was a aviation safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Monroe joined Kiwanis in 1982 in Twentynine Palms, Calif. He transferred his membership to Kiwanis Club of West Racine in 2015.

James Michel is president-elect for the 2020-21 term and all other officers of the club will remain the same. They are Paul Holley, immediate past president; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary; Barbara Walker, treasurer. Members on the Board of Directors are Rob Cooper, Bill Albright, Mary Willmes, Jeff Taylor, Don Anderson and Mike Mucha.

Hixson Award

In recognition of his significant commitment to Kiwanis, the Hixson Award was presented to Michael Mucha.