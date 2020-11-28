Kiwanis Club elects officers, presents award

RACINE — Michael Monroe has been installed as president of Kiwanis Club of West Racine for a second term for the 2020-21 year which began in October.
Monroe served his country from 1969-1983 as an aviation and infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps; he was discharged with the rank of Captain. Monroe was a staff member at Chapman University from 1983-1989. From 1989-2015, he was a aviation safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration.
Monroe joined Kiwanis in 1982 in Twentynine Palms, Calif. He transferred his membership to Kiwanis Club of West Racine in 2015.
James Michel is president-elect for the 2020-21 term and all other officers of the club will remain the same. They are Paul Holley, immediate past president; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary; Barbara Walker, treasurer. Members on the Board of Directors are Rob Cooper, Bill Albright, Mary Willmes, Jeff Taylor, Don Anderson and Mike Mucha.
Hixson Award
In recognition of his significant commitment to Kiwanis, the Hixson Award was presented to Michael Mucha.
Mucha has been a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club. He serves on the Board of Directors and chairs the membership committee. Mucha has been involved in Kiwanis fundraisers and special events including the Senior Olympics, food pantry, Salvation Army bell ringing and Kiwanis Lights at the Racine Zoo. He taught in the Racine Unified School District.
The Hixson Fellowship was established in 1983 to honor George F. Hixson, the first president of Kiwanis International, and to build the endowment fund of the International Foundation.
In awarding a Hixson Fellowship to a member, the club donates $1,000 to the Kiwanis International Foundation in the recipient’s name. Those who have received this prestigious award wear their pin and their banner proudly.
Kiwanis is an international service club, founded in 1915, and is currently found in more than 80 nations with a family of clubs totaling more than 600,000 members. This past fiscal year the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, in addition to thousands of hours of volunteer service, has donated more than $26,000 to the Racine community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!