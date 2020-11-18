Kiwanis accepting auction items for Bids for Kids

The auction, featuring dozens of themed gift baskets, merchandise, services, trips, jewelry items and more, will be conducted via Bid Beacon, a secure, digital auction application.

Donations of goods and services are welcome. Event sponsorships are also available. Contact Don Kolstedt at 262-639-1603 or via email at dkolstedt@wi.rr.com .

Proceeds from the event will be returned back to the community. The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is part of an international organization devoted to serving the children of the world. In the 2019-20 programming year, the club donated more than $26,000 to 35 programs and organizations including Empty Bowls, Special Olympics, Peace Learning Circles, Veterans Outreach and Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center.