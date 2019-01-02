Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Services will host its 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 12, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It is free and open to the public.

2019 Civil Service Awards will be presented to Scott Terry, founder of the Sentinel Mentors, and Alex Hart-Upendo, founder of Build-A-Bow. The awards are bestowed upon individuals who have given their time and service within the community in the spirit of King’s dream.

Terry and Hart-Upendo will be honored for their tireless efforts and volunteering within the community.

