King Day celebration Jan. 19 at King Center

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) will host the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther Jr. Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

The King Center will bestow Civil Service Awards upon organizations or individuals who have given their time and service within the community in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. In his "I Have a Dream" speech, King echoed the opening words of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” Recipients will be announced at the event.