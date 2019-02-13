KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering the following summer art camps at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave:
- Kids Mini Art Camp, for ages 5-13, 8 a.m.-noon June 25-27.
- Young Artisans Club for Teens, for ages 12 and older, 9 a.m.-noon July 9-11.
- Kids Summer Art Camp-Week 1, for ages 5-13, 8 a.m.-noon July 29-Aug. 2.
- Kids Summer Art Camp-Week 2, for ages 5-13, 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9.
Campers will create and learn projects while rotating to different classes through out the campus. High school volunteers assist with art projects and outdoor games.
To register or for more information, call 262-653-0481 or 262-925-8040 or go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
