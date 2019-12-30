Kids From Wisconsin to hold statewide auditions

MILWAUKEE — Kids From Wisconsin is seeking performers ages 15-20 to represent the talented youth across Wisconsin. The troupe has been proclaimed as “Wisconsin’s Premier Musical Ambassadors” by every Wisconsin governor since 1969.

Kids From Wisconsin is seeking each community’s serious performers. Applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. Thirty-six chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem.

Singer/dancers and instrumentalists who have a serious performing interest should apply online at kidsfromwisconsin.org.

Auditions are slated for: Feb. 21 in Eau Claire; Feb. 22 in Monona; and Feb. 29 through March 1 in Milwaukee. Locations will be announced later at https://conta.cc/2OMRIe6.

Auditioning offers a professional performing experience and provides workshops. The 2020 “Live! In Living Color” tour will take the iconic troupe over 7,000 miles this season and is expected to reach over 120,000 fans.

Seventy percent of Kids From Wisconsin alumni go on to a professional performing arts career.

For more information, contact Tina Weiss, executive director, at 414-266-7067 or Tina.weiss@kidsfromwisconsin.org.

