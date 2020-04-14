Kids from Wisconsin halts 2020 tour season

MILWAUKEE — The Kids From Wisconsin’s Board reached the difficult decision of canceling the 2020 touring season after considering the health and safety of both the performers and the large audiences that come out to see them as they travel across the state each summer.
Putting on the show requires multiple rehearsal camps in mid-May and early June with nearly 50 performers and staff in very close proximity. In addition to protecting everyone involved, there is no assurance any of the training venues will be open or available in time to prepare for the season.
In addition, the tour typically visits nearly 40 cities, performing in theaters or outdoor venues with sometimes as many as 3,000 people in the crowd. Concerns have been expressed by hosting organizations that they may have to cancel their events over concerns audiences won’t be willing to come out to these types of venues for the next few months.
For the last 51 summers, the Kids From Wisconsin have toured across the Midwest performing a live, two-hour Broadway-style revue of song, dance and music for more than 120,000 people each year. The group showcases Wisconsin's brightest musicians, singers and dancers, ages 15-20 and have been called "Wisconsin's premiere musical ambassadors.”
In addition to cancelling 38 performances in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, the decision also affects 15 hands-on performing arts workshops and a specially designed “sensory-friendly” performance, which are part of the “Realize Your Dream” outreach portion of the Kids From Wisconsin.
At this point, the current decision by the Kids From Wisconsin does not affect their annual performances at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, which is still scheduled to run Aug. 6-16.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!