STURTEVANT — The Kids Dream Summer Film Series continues at Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave. The schedule:
- July 29, 30 and Aug. 1: “Early Man.” A cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence when Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and turn it into a giant mine.
- Aug. 4-6, 8: “Despicable Me 3:” Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.
- Aug. 11-13, 14: “My Little Pony: The Movie:” When a dark force threatens Ponyville, the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to save their home.
- Aug. 18-20, 22: “Peter Rabbit:” Peter Rabbit enjoys spending his days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he discovers a family of new rabbits in his home and a battle of wits ensues.
- Aug. 25-27, 29: “Sherlock Gnomes:” After a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, Gnomeo and Juliet look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family.
Showtime is 10 a.m. Admission is $3.
