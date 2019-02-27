Try 3 months for $3

STURTEVANT – Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., will host the Kids Dream Film Series March 2-April 14.

Kids Dream brings recent family favorites back to the big screen for an admission price of $3.

These PG-rated films will be shown at 10 a.m. on the following dates:

  • March 2-3: “Smallfoot.”
  • March 9-10: “Ferdinand.”
  • March 16-17: “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”
  • March 23-24: “Trolls.”
  • March 30-31: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.”
  • April 6-7: “Sing.”
  • April 13-14: “The Grinch” (2018).

For two free tickets, go to www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.

