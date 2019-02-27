STURTEVANT – Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., will host the Kids Dream Film Series March 2-April 14.
Kids Dream brings recent family favorites back to the big screen for an admission price of $3.
These PG-rated films will be shown at 10 a.m. on the following dates:
- March 2-3: “Smallfoot.”
- March 9-10: “Ferdinand.”
- March 16-17: “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”
- March 23-24: “Trolls.”
- March 30-31: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.”
- April 6-7: “Sing.”
- April 13-14: “The Grinch” (2018).
For two free tickets, go to www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.