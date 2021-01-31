Key to a Christian life is focus of book

Name: Jared Baergen

Age: 31

Current town/city of residence: Union Grove

Connection to Racine County: I have lived in Racine County for eight years. My wife and I met and were married in Racine County.

Occupation: Bank teller

Title of book and publisher: “Walking in Christ: The Key to the Christian Life” published under CCR Publications

Synopsis of book: The book is intended to be an overview of how to live the Christian life. It answers questions such as, “What is Christianity?” “How do I become a Christian?” “How do I grow as a Christian?”

Is this your first book? Yes.

Why did you write the book? To help Christians learn what the Bible says about how to live the Christian life. I also wrote it because I was trying to learn how to live the Christian life myself. Putting my thoughts on paper was a part of my own growth process.

How long did it take you to write the book? The entire process took around four years.