Key to a Christian life is focus of book

Name: Jared Baergen
Age: 31
Current town/city of residence: Union Grove
Connection to Racine County: I have lived in Racine County for eight years. My wife and I met and were married in Racine County.
Occupation: Bank teller
Title of book and publisher: “Walking in Christ: The Key to the Christian Life” published under CCR Publications
Synopsis of book: The book is intended to be an overview of how to live the Christian life. It answers questions such as, “What is Christianity?” “How do I become a Christian?” “How do I grow as a Christian?”
Is this your first book? Yes.
Why did you write the book? To help Christians learn what the Bible says about how to live the Christian life. I also wrote it because I was trying to learn how to live the Christian life myself. Putting my thoughts on paper was a part of my own growth process.
How long did it take you to write the book? The entire process took around four years.
How did you get interested in writing? I used to dislike writing a lot, but I started to see it as an important means of communicating and helping other people.
Where is the book available for purchase? The ebook is available on many platforms (Kindle, iBooks, Nook, Kobo). The paperback is available exclusively on Amazon.com.
Is the book available at the library? The book has been submitted to the Library of Congress and might be available through some library databases.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: ccrpublications.com.
