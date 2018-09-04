KENOSHA — The Kenosha-Racine Rally for Recovery will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Library Park, 711 59th Place.
Its purpose is to create a culture that supports recovery for individuals, families and the community through advocacy, education and support. The mission is to provide the community with a variety of resources, keep hope alive and help end the stigma attached to addiction.
The event will include professional and testimonial speakers, resource information, prizes, food and music. Donations will be accepted to raise awareness and the startup costs of recovery homes in the community.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/KRRallyForRecovery2018/.
