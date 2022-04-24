 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Racine Walk MS set April 30

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
SOMERS — The 2022 Kenosha Racine Walk MS will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Registration will be at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Petretti field house, 900 Wood Road, beginning at 9 a.m.

The 3-mile route will go through Petrifying Springs Park while a 1-mile route will be on the UW-Parkside outdoor track.

The Walk MS raises funds for multiple sclerosis research and assistance for those living with multiple sclerosis. Go to WalkMS.org to register or to make a donation.

