Kenosha Racine Walk MS set April 30

SOMERS — The 2022 Kenosha Racine Walk MS will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Registration will be at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Petretti field house, 900 Wood Road, beginning at 9 a.m.
The 3-mile route will go through Petrifying Springs Park while a 1-mile route will be on the UW-Parkside outdoor track.
The Walk MS raises funds for multiple sclerosis research and assistance for those living with multiple sclerosis. Go to WalkMS.org to register or to make a donation.
