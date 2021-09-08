Kenosha museum to host Garfield Goose event

KENOSHA — Kenosha Community Media, a nonprofit organization, will present an in-person event, "Remembering Garfield Goose & Friends," from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Cartoonist, designer and pop-culture historian Jim Engel will provide an illustrated talk about the golden age of television when Frazier Thomas and Garfield Goose were regularly seen on WGN-TV Chicago.
Frazier Thomas created Garfield Goose and Friends and brought the show from Cincinnati to Chicago in the early 1950s where it began its long run on WGN-TV from 1955-1976. The show featured Thomas' banter with Garfield Goose and other puppets, along with the animated featurette, Clutch Cargo, and other entertainment.
Tickets cost $20 and includes food and games. Go to bit.ly/Garfieldgoose or visit Frank's Diner, the Kenosha History Center or the Kenosha Public Museum.