Kenosha Homecoming Car Show postponed to 2022

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center recently announced that the 2021 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show has been postponed to July 30, 2022.

The Kenosha County Historical Society Board of Directors and the Homecoming Car Show Committee took many different factors into consideration including that the vaccine distribution process and travel guidelines that may hinder the ability for some of the car collectors from outside of Wisconsin to travel here.

"The car collectors, car enthusiasts, volunteers and other attendees of the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show are what makes our event so special," said Chris Allen, Kenosha History Center executive director. "While it is regrettable that we cannot celebrate Kenosha-made automobiles together at Kennedy Park this summer, we are already looking forward to the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show and we will continue to work hard to make it a memorable world class event."

Participants who have paid registrations on file with the Kenosha History Center have three options:

Convert the money paid into a donation to the Kenosha History Center.

Have the Kenosha History Center transfer the registration to 2022.

Request a refund of money paid for 2020 registration. Refund requests may be made by emailing KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org or by calling 262-654-5770. Leave a message that includes the name of the registrant and a telephone number.

