Kenosha County ADRC to offer tools for caregivers course online

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is accepting applications for its next "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" course. The online sessions will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, May 3-June 7.

The class teaches caregivers how to care for themself while caring for a loved one. It helps them reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

Registration is required by April 29. Call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

