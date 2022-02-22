 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County ADRC to offer 'Tools for Caregivers' course online

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is offering a "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" course online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9-April 13.

This free educational series designed by Stanford University is intended to teach a person skills on how to take care of themself while caring for a loved one. The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

Registration is required by March 7. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

