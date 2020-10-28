 Skip to main content
Kenosha County ADRC offers caregiver series
KENOSHA — November is National Family Caregiver Month and to celebrate and recognize the work that caregivers do for their loved ones, Kenosha County ADRC is offering a free series of four Zoom events on a caregiving topic. They are

  • "Effective Communication Strategies for Caregivers of Persons with Dementia," 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.
  • "What You Need to know about those other Dementias," noon-1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, by Dr. Michelle Braun.
  • "In the Midst of Chaos: Caregiver When You Can’t be there in Person,: 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16., presented by Elizabeth Ruthmansdorfer.
  • "Lighten Up! Focus on the Positive," 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, presented by Renee Foy.

There will be time for questions and answers. Register by calling the Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6646. A Zoom link will be provided after registration.

