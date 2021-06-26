Kenosha Community Sailing Center opens for season

KENOSHA — The first warm days of summer are upon us and the Kenosha Community Sailing Center (KCSC) is ready to get everyone on the water. The sailing center offers a huge array of sailing courses for both adults and children all summer long. They also rent single kayaks, tandems and standup paddleboards by the hour, so there is no shortage of ways to enjoy Kenosha’s beautiful harbor.
Jim Buck, president of the sailing center, is happy KCSC can add to the positive activities helping Kenosha recover from 2020.
“There are lots of reasons to take a sailing course with us, but one of the best reasons is simply to enjoy the lake. We are so incredibly fortunate to live on Lake Michigan,” said Buck.
“Kids love being on the water. We get them outside and moving, breathing fresh air and soaking up the sun," said Bettie Wescott, KCSC's youth education director. "Sailing teaches them to act independently and work as a team, in a fun way. We are proud of what we teach and what the kids accomplish.”
Nico Strichartz, one of the five youth volunteers, said that for him, “Sailing has given me freedom.” He loves having fun with all the people at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center and zipping around in the boats. Strichartz is one of four teen youth volunteers and staff members that attended the U.S. Sailing’s counselor training course in Michigan in early June. The center is hoping that the teen youths will eventually advance to becoming certified instructors.
All of the Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s instructors are U.S. Sailing certified or have extensive sailing experience. U.S. Sailing is the national governing body for the sport of sailing. New this year, youth who register for any of KCSC’s courses will receive an annual U.S. Sailing Youth membership which will give them access to even more sailing resources.
Also new this year, the sailing center will be offering a course for experienced sailors that want to improve their boat handling and performance. The goal of the course will be to learn how to sail as part of a crew or "pod” and will include racing procedures and crew roles. The course was designed for sailors who are thinking about joining the exciting world of sailboat racing or just want to up their game.
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is also planning some family events in June, down along the harbor and would welcome people who are interested in volunteering. Community is what they are all about.
To learn more about the Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s courses, volunteer opportunities or booking a rental, visit the website at kenoshasailing.org, call them at 262-997-9343 or follow them on social media.