Kenosha Chamber Choir seeks singers

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Chamber Choir invites singers to join the choir and present a Christmas concert for the Kenosha community at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.

There are no auditions, just a love for singing. All voice types are welcome. The first rehearsal will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in guild hall at St. Matthew's. Singers are asked to come early for check-in, dues payment and distribution of new music packets.

Rehearsals are from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, with occasional sectionals at 6:30 p.m. Dress rehearsal will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

The $50 fee per semester covers music purchase and performance expenses. For those who cannot afford the fee, can contact the KCC director or one of the board members for a scholarship.

The KCC requires that members show proof of being fully vaccinated and rehearsals will begin with social distancing and masks.

For more information or to sign up for the choir, contact director Jerome Hogan at 414-301-4271 or email him at jdjhogan@gmail.com. Singers are asked to sign up before rehearsals begin so copies of the music can be provided to all participants.

