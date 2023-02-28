SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, “History of Automobile Production in Kenosha,” at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, via Zoom.

Chris Allen, Kenosha History Center director, will examine Kenosha’s century-plus history of auto production, from the early beginnings of the Thomas B. Jeffery Co. through the final years with the Chrysler Corp. Included in the talk will be key figures, acquisitions, mergers, and of course some mention of Ramblers, Pacers and Gremlins.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. For the program Zoom link and to learn more, go to uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.