Kenosha Art Association offers winter art classes

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Art Association is offering winter art classes for ages 16 and older in the Kady B. Faulkner building at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
The KAA has been offering classes in a variety of media for more than 50 years. In February the theme is Valentine’s. March is “Hang Out” month with all sorts of art that can be hung indoors and out. Classes are:
- "Valentine Cards Making with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Fee: $25. Participants make a card with miscellaneous items on hand or they can bring their own.
- "Acrylic Painting with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8-22. Participants will paint a winter landscape. Fee: $75.
- "Painting on White Chocolate With Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Fee:$35.
- "Plant Beaded Jewelry with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Fee: $35. Participants will make three to four beaded plant stakes.
- "Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell" (six weeks), 9 a.m.-noon, Feb. 24 or 25. Fee: $90.
- "Mosaic Flowerpot Bell with Pat Koesser," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Fee: $35.
- "Wine Cork Jewelry Hanger with Pat Koesser," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Fee: $25.
- "Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Fee: $35.
- "Dragonfly Sculpture with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Fee: $30.
- "Macramé Wall Hanging by Pat Koesser," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Fee:$30.
- "Mono Print Wind Spinner with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 22 and 29. Fee: $45.
- "Paper Quilling With Cindy Duban," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Fee: $30.
People are also reading…
To register for a class, call the KAA at 262-654-0065. Masks are required. For more information, go to kenoshaartassociation.org.