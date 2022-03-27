 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha Art Association offers art classes

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Art Association is offering art classes for ages 16 and older in the Kady B. Faulkner building at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Classes are:

  • "Paper Quilling with Cindy Duban," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. March 31. Fee: $30.
  • "Ukrainian Egg Dying with Marrita Huff," 1-4 p.m. April 1 or 8. Fee: $20.
  • "Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell," 9 a.m.-noon April 5 or 7. Fee: $90.
  • "Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 or 6-8:30 p.m. April 5. Fee: $35.
  • "Painted Flower Pots with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. Fee: $35.
  • "Charcoal Drawing with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. April 12. Fee: $25.
  • "Alcohol Inks on a Glass Block with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. April 26. Fee: $40.
  • "Painting on White Chocolate with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. May 3. Fee: $35.
  • "Pastel Drawing with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. May 12. Fee: $30.

To register for a class, call the KAA at 262-654-0065. For more information, go to kenoshaartassociation.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alopecia: What you need to know about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News