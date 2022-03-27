Kenosha Art Association offers art classes

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Art Association is offering art classes for ages 16 and older in the Kady B. Faulkner building at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Classes are:
- "Paper Quilling with Cindy Duban," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. March 31. Fee: $30.
- "Ukrainian Egg Dying with Marrita Huff," 1-4 p.m. April 1 or 8. Fee: $20.
- "Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell," 9 a.m.-noon April 5 or 7. Fee: $90.
- "Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 or 6-8:30 p.m. April 5. Fee: $35.
- "Painted Flower Pots with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. Fee: $35.
- "Charcoal Drawing with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. April 12. Fee: $25.
- "Alcohol Inks on a Glass Block with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. April 26. Fee: $40.
- "Painting on White Chocolate with Jill Montgomery," 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. May 3. Fee: $35.
- "Pastel Drawing with Jill Montgomery," 1-3:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m. May 12. Fee: $30.
To register for a class, call the KAA at 262-654-0065. For more information, go to kenoshaartassociation.org.