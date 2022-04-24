 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kemper Center offers summer classes

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is offering summer creative classes for children ages 5-17. Classes will be taught by Anderson Arts Center staff and local artists at the Kemper Center Faulkner Building. Classes are:

  • “Upcycled Art” for ages 5-8 and 9-12, June 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22. Fee: $60 fee for a three-week session (six classes) and a $15 fee for drop-in students.
  • “Paint the Town” for ages 13-17, June 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24. Fee: $50 fee for a three-week session (six classes) and a $10 fee for drop in students.
  • “Intro to Dance,” for ages 5-8, June 14, 16, 21 and 23. Fee: $50 fee for a two-week session (four classes) and a $15 fee for drop-in students.
  • “A Mind Full of Art” for ages 9-17, June 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and July 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29. Fee: $60 fee for a three-week session (six classes) and a $15 fee for drop in students.
  • “Young Actors Studio,” for ages 9-12, July 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28. Fee: $80.
  • “Art Inspired by the Artist,” for ages 5-8, July 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Fee: $60 fee for a three-week session (nine classes) and a $15 fee for drop-in students.

Registration closes May 31. Call 262-653-0481 to register or go to kempercenter.com.

