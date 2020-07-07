Kayak, stand-up paddle board rentals available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Kenosha Community Sailing Center is offering a rental operation of stand-up paddle boards and kayaks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Foruth Ave.

“Our goal is to get people on the water and appreciating the harbor and Lake Michigan,” said Jim Buck, president of the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. “It surprises me that there are people who live in Kenosha who haven’t been on the water. We are so lucky to be a coastal community," Buck added.

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is a non-profit organization that has been teaching sailing to adults and children for 11 years.

Kayaking does not require any formal training. The kayaks being rented are recreational, sit-on-top styled, stable and perfect for beginners.

Rentals must be booked online due to a limited number of units. Manufacturers of recreational goods have not been able to keep up with the surge in demand caused by COVID-19 and the KCSS was not able to receive all the watercraft desired at this time.