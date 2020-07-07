Kayak, stand-up paddle board rentals available

KENOSHA — Kenosha Community Sailing Center is offering a rental operation of stand-up paddle boards and kayaks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Foruth Ave.
“Our goal is to get people on the water and appreciating the harbor and Lake Michigan,” said Jim Buck, president of the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. “It surprises me that there are people who live in Kenosha who haven’t been on the water. We are so lucky to be a coastal community," Buck added.
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is a non-profit organization that has been teaching sailing to adults and children for 11 years.
Kayaking does not require any formal training. The kayaks being rented are recreational, sit-on-top styled, stable and perfect for beginners.
Rentals must be booked online due to a limited number of units. Manufacturers of recreational goods have not been able to keep up with the surge in demand caused by COVID-19 and the KCSS was not able to receive all the watercraft desired at this time.
“We are trying hard to give people a way to access the lake on the north side of the harbor,” explains Meryl Strichartz, a Kenosha Community Sailing Center board member. “Like every other business and organization, health and safety concerns associated with the pandemic put our plans in a tailspin. We had to come up with new ways to safely connect people with the water. For example, we are forming a radio control boat club where people can pilot their boats while practicing social distancing.”
The Kenosha Yacht Club is also supporting the efforts of the sailing center as the two organizations work together.
The KYC’S restaurant, which is open to the public, will offer paddlers food and drink promotions.
Starting in July, the sailing center will once again be offering their youth sailing courses, but with reduced class sizes and CDC recommended health protocols.
“Being out in the open air is one of the healthiest places for children to be. Our classes have always been small and personalized and now more so than ever,” said Bettie Westcott, KCSC's youth education director.
For registration of sailing courses and rental bookings, go to kenoshasailing.org. To receive timely announcements about KCSC's activities and harbor events, email info@kenoshasailing.org.
