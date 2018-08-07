CALEDONIA — The Eco J YMCA 5K walk/run will be held before the annual Fall Festival at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.

Participants will receive free entry to the festival.

Registration is $30 before Aug. 31, $35 after that. Those fees include a T-shirt, bib and finisher's medal. There is a $25 no swag option. To register, go to www.runwalk.events/E1.asp?eID=46212.

