K of C accepting sentiments for seminarians

RACINE — As a simple way to support priestly and religious vocations beside prayer or financial support, the public can help seminarians and religious novices by donating something to the annual Knights of Columbus Sentiments for Seminarians program in November. Since they don’t get paid, have no jobs or vacations, it’s often hard for them to obtain many simple, needed items and travel when and where they need to.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Knights of Columbus is seeking donations of gas cards; pre-paid gift cards like Master Card, Visa, department store, pharmacy, and restaurant cards. It would be best if these are national chain rather than local area brands. People can also donate cash or a check in an envelope marked “Sentiments for Seminarians” and K of C will purchase the cards.

K of C councils will collect the donated gift cards and arrange to deliver them to Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki and the Bishops of Wisconsin to be distributed to seminarians in the Milwaukee Archdiocese and throughout the state.

This drive will be held at Racine area parishes and is coordinated by Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697, St. Lucy Council 15659 and St. Louis Council 4831 of the Knights of Columbus. For more information, contact Bill Frayer, Wisconsin State K of C program director, at 262-633-7887 or frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0