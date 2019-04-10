Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — The second annual Racine County Area K-9 Units 5k Run/Walk is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Cliffside Park shelter area No. 1, 7320 Michna Road. This event is dedicated to funding needs of the Racine County K-9 programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., meet and greet area K-9s is from 8 to 11 a.m., door prizes announced at 10:15 a.m and awards at 10:30 a.m.

Dogs should be at least 6 months old and current on all vaccinations. They should be well-behaved and used to being around other dogs and people. Dogs should be kept on a leash that is shorter than 6 feet (no retractable leashes). This a one-dog limit per registrant.

For cost and details, go to www.runwalk.events/E1.asp?eID=50553 or call 262-995-5986.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments