Junior Achievement hosts Bowl-A-Thon

KENOSHA — Junior Achievement of Wisconsin will host a Bowl-A-Thon from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

The event will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction with donations from area businesses.

During the 2019-20 school year, JA programming goal for youth K-12 is to impact 5,500 students in 275 classrooms in Racine and Kenosha schools. Funding for the programs is made possible by grants, individual and corporate donations, as well as fundraising events such as the JA Bowl-A-Thon.

The public bowler fee is $40 and includes shoes, lane and ball rental for two hours, a pitcher of refreshments per lane and food provided by Chick-Fil-A and Jimmy Johns.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is a For Impact nonprofit that works in tandem with its community partners (volunteers, educators, business people and others) in removing the barriers to our young people achieving economic success.

For more information, call Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Racine/Kenosha Area office at 262-638-4338 or email RacineKenosha@jawis.org.

