Join Weed Out! Racine volunteers in Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22 to remove burdock, the tall plant with those really annoying burrs that stick to everything.

In spring, the leaves resemble rhubarb, but they are not related.

Removing this invasive plant allows native ones to thrive and is essential for restoration of this natural area on the Root River.

Parking is available in the lot near the Steelhead Facility (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive and cross the bridge to enter Colonial Park). Dress for the weather, with long trousers and sturdy shoes with socks. Bring your work gloves and drinking water.

For more information, email melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262-639-0918.