'Joyland' is selected Community Read book

The Racine Public Library is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside library to bring the Community Read. It is a Racine and Kenosha book group that select a book title and purchase copies of the book to give to the public at various distribution sites at no charge.

This year's selected book is "Joyland" by Stephen King and copies are available for pickup at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.; Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., and at other various locations throughout Racine and Kenosha.

“Joyland” is part of the hard case crime series that details the life of 21-year-old Devin as he stumbles into a job working for an amusement park. “Joyland” is a charming coming of age story featuring heartbreak and achievement with a touch of Stephen King creepiness.

To celebrate the book, the Racine Public Library will host a night of book trivia called "Books and Brews" Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 20 at Racine Brewing Co., and at R'Noggin Brewing Co., 6521 120th Ave. Teams must sign up at bit.ly/RacineBrew1.

Community Read will also host a free "Tap Takeover" to taste "Joyland" themed crafted beers Friday, Feb. 21 at Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St. Free swag and raffle prizes are available.

For a full list of events and book distribution sites, go to https://www.uwp.edu/engage/communityread.cfm.

