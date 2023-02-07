CALEDONIA — Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., announces that author and journalist John Nichols will present "Perspectives and Projections" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
A frequent guest and commentator on current events, Nichols integrates history, political science and a sense of humanity shared by all. Nichols is the author of many books, the most recent of which are available at Siena Retreat Center’s bookstore. In this in-person session, Nichols will offer his informed perspectives and sage analysis of current events.
The cost is $15. To register to attend, go to sienaretreatcenter.org.