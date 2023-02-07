RACINE — As part of its bi-monthly Community Conversation Series, North Pointe United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Black History Month presentation by author, educator, entrepreneur and community activist Pauline G. Mitchell entitled “The Joshua Glover Story and the Significance of the Racine Underground Railroad Heritage Trail.” It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the church, 3825 Erie St.