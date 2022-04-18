Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club opening meeting set

RACINE — The Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club will hold its season-opening member meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Johnson Park clubhouse, 6200 Northwestern Ave.
The 2022 annual dues remain at $60 and can be paid any time before or during this meeting. League play will begin May 3 and runs each Tuesday morning through mid-September. Anyone interested in becoming a new member should attend this meeting to get registered and be assigned tee times.
For more information, call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.