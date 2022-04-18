 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club opening meeting set

  • 0

RACINE — The Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club will hold its season-opening member meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Johnson Park clubhouse, 6200 Northwestern Ave.

The 2022 annual dues remain at $60 and can be paid any time before or during this meeting. League play will begin May 3 and runs each Tuesday morning through mid-September. Anyone interested in becoming a new member should attend this meeting to get registered and be assigned tee times.

For more information, call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spiegelhoffs honored by VFW post

Spiegelhoffs honored by VFW post

BURLINGTON — Veterans of Foreign Warts Post 2823 named David and Kathy Spiegelhoff, owners of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, as the post’s Ci…

Watch Now: Related Video

What's better for you, ground coffee or whole bean coffee?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News