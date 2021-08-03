Johnson Foundation at Wingspread names new trustees

RACINE — The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread announced recently that Gregory M. Wesley, Laura Gutiérrez and Tim Mahone have been named trustees and will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The foundation’s Board is responsible for providing strategic oversight and guidance to programs and initiatives of the private operating foundation.

“We are very pleased to welcome Greg, Laura and Tim to the Johnson Foundation. Their strong roots in Southeastern Wisconsin, coupled with their breadth of experience and expertise, will bring added dimension and insight to our strategic programs focused on building stronger, more resilient communities,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Foundation chairman.

Wesley is senior vice president, strategic alliances and business development for the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Gutiérrez is executive director of the United Community Center of Milwaukee, the first Latina woman to hold the position in the organization’s 51-year history.

Mahone is founder and president of Mahone Strategies, a public affairs firm.

