Johnson Financial Group to donate $300,000 to help feed Wisconsin families

RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announced Nov. 24 that it will partner with Feeding America, Second Harvest and Feed My People to feed families across several Wisconsin communities over the holidays. Johnson Financial Group’s gift coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary.

Johnson Financial Group will donate $300,000 to support hunger relief efforts this holiday season. This includes $50,000 donations in six of Johnson Financial Group’s key regions in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary. Together, the three food banks will serve the following communities:

Southeastern Wisconsin: Racine/Kenosha counties;

Greater Milwaukee tri-county area;

Northeastern Wisconsin: Green Bay/Appleton areas;

Madison/ Dane County;

South Central Wisconsin: Janesville/Fort Atkinson areas;

Northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Sawyer, and Washburn counties.

“Who would have imagined we would be facing a pandemic this year,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “Our communities need help now and these organizations will help us make sure that even the most vulnerable will have something during the holidays. We are honored to provide support and thankful for a 50-year tradition that has put our community first.”