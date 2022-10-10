 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John XXIII fundraising dinner Nov. 5

RACINE — A fundraising dinner celebrating the accomplishments of John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick’s Parish, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave.

The John XXIII Sustainability Committee will present two 2022 Shirley Heck Excellence Awards — one to the Rev. Antony Primal Thomas and the second to the Racine Dominicans. Because the 2020 dinner had to be canceled, the Sustainability Committee will also present two 2020 Shirley Heck Excellence Awards — one to SC Johnson with special recognition to the Johnson Family, and a second to Claire and Michael Wagner. Excellence Awards recognize a community group (parish, organization or business) which has been especially supportive of the John XXIII Educational Center and/or an individual who exemplifies the spirit of empowering youth to build better lives, as Shirley Heck has demonstrated through her life. Shirley F. Heck, PhD, is one of the founders of John XXIII Educational Center.

The cost is $25 and reservations are required by Oct. 24. Send checks to John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.

