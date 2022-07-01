Jerry Smith Farm seeks artists, food trucks, craft vendors

SOMERS — Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., is seeking artists, food trucks and craft vendors to participate in its inaugural Chalk Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 23-24.

Artists must pre-register for their 8-foot by 8-foot square, submit a $35 registration fee and sign guidelines prior to participation. There is a limited number of spaces available and they are being sold on a first-come basis. This is a family-friendly event and all artwork is required to be suitable for public viewing by families. Artists must be 17 years or older.

There is no food truck application fee. Food vendor menus must be approved by management and can't compete with the Jerry Smith food court.

Craft vendors may apply for a 10-foot by 10-foot space. The fee is $35 per day or $50 for the weekend. Applications will be accepted and juried.

If interested, call 262-221-9876 or go to jerrysmithfarm.com/event/chalk-fest.

