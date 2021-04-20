Jens Jensen to be inducted to Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame will celebrate four conservation champions in a virtual ceremony Saturday, April 24.
Among them is the late Jens Jensen, a landscape architect of the Upper Midwest who developed public parks, preserves and private estates, focusing on indigenous plants and the location’s ecological features, who also founded the “school of the soil” in Door County known as The Clearing.
Jensen designed the Racine park system. He was hired in 1906 by Racine’s newly-formed Parks Commission. The renowned landscape architect and contemporary of Frank Lloyd Wright designed Island and Washington parks in Racine, as well as other parks in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. A sign dedicated to Jensen can be found at the Island Park shelter. Jensen lived full-time in Door County from 1935 until his death in 1951.
Gary Eldred, the 2021 inductee, will be honored with the three 2020 Inductees — Stephen Born, Jensen and Stanley Temple. The 2020 induction ceremony was cancelled last April during the pandemic.
The ceremonies
This year’s ceremony marks the induction of the 100th conservation hero. Each event will be 45 minutes to one hour long. Special guests will provide background on each inductee and recognize their significant contributions. Inductees will speak about their conservation legacy and share their life’s work through images and stories.
Eldred is a self-taught citizen conservationist whose passion for prairies and volunteer work to preserve them led to the formation of The Prairie Enthusiasts for which he has served as leader of both the organization and field activities.
Born is a well-known UW-Madison professor who specialized in environmental planning and worked on almost every aspect of water management, the Great Lakes, inland lakes, groundwater, rivers and watersheds, in addition to loving all things trout.
Stanley Temple is a UW-Madison professor who studied endangered birds, habitat fragmentation, invasive species and other factors leading to species declines, and now serves as a senior fellow with The Aldo Leopold Foundation, researching, writing and speaking about Leopold.
The public is invited to participate in one or more of the ceremonies held throughout the day. To register, go to wchf.org/2021induction.