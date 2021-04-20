Jens Jensen to be inducted to Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame will celebrate four conservation champions in a virtual ceremony Saturday, April 24.

Among them is the late Jens Jensen, a landscape architect of the Upper Midwest who developed public parks, preserves and private estates, focusing on indigenous plants and the location’s ecological features, who also founded the “school of the soil” in Door County known as The Clearing.

Jensen designed the Racine park system. He was hired in 1906 by Racine’s newly-formed Parks Commission. The renowned landscape architect and contemporary of Frank Lloyd Wright designed Island and Washington parks in Racine, as well as other parks in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. A sign dedicated to Jensen can be found at the Island Park shelter. Jensen lived full-time in Door County from 1935 until his death in 1951.

Gary Eldred, the 2021 inductee, will be honored with the three 2020 Inductees — Stephen Born, Jensen and Stanley Temple. The 2020 induction ceremony was cancelled last April during the pandemic.

The ceremonies