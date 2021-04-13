Jellystone Park makes donation to Ronald McDonald House

Jellystone Park began its partnership with RMHC in 2013. The 2020 Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights had the ultimate goal of donating $1 for every vehicle that came through the light show to RMHC to support the organization's goal of providing a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill or injured children.

“As a family owned company, we always appreciate the opportunity to give back to our community and have been truly grateful for our partnership with the Ronald McDonald House year after year,” said Theresa Isaacson, co-owner of Jellystone Park. “We are very fortunate to live in a community that supports one another and supports us. We couldn’t have met this goal without the generous efforts of the McDonald’s franchises in Oak Creek, Racine and Wauwatosa, their staff and our amazing community and staff members. They have also donated thousands of dollars worth of admission tickets to the light show for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House over the last 8 years."