Jellystone Park in Caledonia wins 2021 Camp Resort of the Year

CALEDONIA — Hey, hey, hey: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia won the 2021 Camp Resort of the Year title out of more than 75 locations, the highest honor a Jellystone camp can achieve.
According to a release from the company, to receive this award, the facility and its operators must exceed all brand standards of operation, exude strong growth in business, sustain improvements and be regarded as a leader in its industry.
"We are so grateful to receive such a high honor," said Bridget Bender, brand strategy manager and owner of the Caledonia Jellystone, in the release. "We could not have achieved this without the amazing guests we've had the privilege of serving for so many years or the dedication of our caring and hardworking team members. We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to provide entertainment for our guests and to help families everywhere make memories worth repeating."
The Caledonia Jellystone was also awarded:
- 2021 Central Region Camp Resort of the Year
- Pinnacle Award (Given to camps that rate 95% and higher on their annual assessment of their facilities and operations)
- Carroll Award (Given to the camp that achieved the highest assessment rating out of all Jellystone Park locations in the system)
- Outstanding Customer Service Award
- Outstanding Recreation Program Award
People are also reading…
They also received special recognition for Facility of the Year — Large Park, given to recipients that have added new amenities/facilities to their operation.
Randy Isaacson, owner and operator of the Caledonia Jellystone, also received the 2021 Chairman Award. It is presented once every five years to a franchise operator who, "through example, has demonstrated what it means to be a true leader and has had the greatest influence on others within the franchise."
The Caledonia Jellystone's recent developments include Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island, a 5-acre man-made lake and beach featuring the largest floating waterpark and obstacle course in the Midwest region; the Northern Lights Drone Show, a nighttime light display with more than 50 illuminated and synchronized flying drones; and the expansion of their park with 50 "glamping cabins," suited for families who are looking for a more resort-like camping experience.
Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021
We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.
When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star.
As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all.
Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books.
Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship.
Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless.
Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours.
Elle Maru has written and illustrated two books since graduating from Carthage College in the summer, but didn't think she would become an artist.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.
'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.