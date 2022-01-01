Jellystone Park in Caledonia wins 2021 Camp Resort of the Year

CALEDONIA — Hey, hey, hey: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia won the 2021 Camp Resort of the Year title out of more than 75 locations, the highest honor a Jellystone camp can achieve.

According to a release from the company, to receive this award, the facility and its operators must exceed all brand standards of operation, exude strong growth in business, sustain improvements and be regarded as a leader in its industry.

"We are so grateful to receive such a high honor," said Bridget Bender, brand strategy manager and owner of the Caledonia Jellystone, in the release. "We could not have achieved this without the amazing guests we've had the privilege of serving for so many years or the dedication of our caring and hardworking team members. We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to provide entertainment for our guests and to help families everywhere make memories worth repeating."

The Caledonia Jellystone was also awarded:

2021 Central Region Camp Resort of the Year

Pinnacle Award (Given to camps that rate 95% and higher on their annual assessment of their facilities and operations)

Carroll Award (Given to the camp that achieved the highest assessment rating out of all Jellystone Park locations in the system)

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Outstanding Recreation Program Award

They also received special recognition for Facility of the Year — Large Park, given to recipients that have added new amenities/facilities to their operation.

Randy Isaacson, owner and operator of the Caledonia Jellystone, also received the 2021 Chairman Award. It is presented once every five years to a franchise operator who, "through example, has demonstrated what it means to be a true leader and has had the greatest influence on others within the franchise."

The Caledonia Jellystone's recent developments include Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island, a 5-acre man-made lake and beach featuring the largest floating waterpark and obstacle course in the Midwest region; the Northern Lights Drone Show, a nighttime light display with more than 50 illuminated and synchronized flying drones; and the expansion of their park with 50 "glamping cabins," suited for families who are looking for a more resort-like camping experience.

