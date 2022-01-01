 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jellystone Park in Caledonia wins 2021 Camp Resort of the Year

  • 0
Bear Paw Beach

Children, families, and campers enjoy Adventure Island, an obstacle course at the new Bear Paw Beach at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, 10006 7 Mile Rd., Sunday morning, August 11, 2019.

 Andrew Rosenthal

CALEDONIA — Hey, hey, hey: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia won the 2021 Camp Resort of the Year title out of more than 75 locations, the highest honor a Jellystone camp can achieve.

According to a release from the company, to receive this award, the facility and its operators must exceed all brand standards of operation, exude strong growth in business, sustain improvements and be regarded as a leader in its industry.

"We are so grateful to receive such a high honor," said Bridget Bender, brand strategy manager and owner of the Caledonia Jellystone, in the release. "We could not have achieved this without the amazing guests we've had the privilege of serving for so many years or the dedication of our caring and hardworking team members. We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to provide entertainment for our guests and to help families everywhere make memories worth repeating."

The Caledonia Jellystone was also awarded:

  • 2021 Central Region Camp Resort of the Year
  • Pinnacle Award (Given to camps that rate 95% and higher on their annual assessment of their facilities and operations)
  • Carroll Award (Given to the camp that achieved the highest assessment rating out of all Jellystone Park locations in the system)
  • Outstanding Customer Service Award
  • Outstanding Recreation Program Award

People are also reading…

They also received special recognition for Facility of the Year — Large Park, given to recipients that have added new amenities/facilities to their operation. 

Randy and Theresa Isaacson

jonathan.brines@journaltimes.com Caledonia residents Randy Isaacson, left, Theresa Isaacson, and Michael Peterson finish loading a Caterpillar compact track loader and other supplies Thursday that they’ll need for clean up of their damaged Raintree RV park in Rockport, Texas, following the historic Hurricane Harvey. The Isaacsons co-own Jellystone RV Park in Caledonia.

Randy Isaacson, owner and operator of the Caledonia Jellystone, also received the 2021 Chairman Award. It is presented once every five years to a franchise operator who, "through example, has demonstrated what it means to be a true leader and has had the greatest influence on others within the franchise."

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on our lives, including how we celebrate occasions like New Year’s Eve. Here’s how you can celebrate the new year safely with all of your loved ones. 1. Make it exclusive. With cases on the rise again it’s not a good idea to have a big New Year’s eve celebration. Instead, keep the guest list short and only invite your closest friends and family. 2. Celebrate outdoors. Experts say it’s safer to have gatherings outdoors if possible. If it's too cold for an outdoor gathering just ensure your guests are in a well-ventilated part of your home and use a humidifier. 3. Make it easy for guests to find their drink. Avoid your guests accidentally taking someone else’s drink by ensuring that all of your cups look different. You could also use disposable cups and ask your guests to write their names on them to avoid confusion.

The Caledonia Jellystone's recent developments include Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island, a 5-acre man-made lake and beach featuring the largest floating waterpark and obstacle course in the Midwest region; the Northern Lights Drone Show, a nighttime light display with more than 50 illuminated and synchronized flying drones; and the expansion of their park with 50 "glamping cabins," suited for families who are looking for a more resort-like camping experience.

Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021

We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.

When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star. 

As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all. 

Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books. 

Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship. 

Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless. 

Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours. 

Newly opened SapSap wants to 'do it for the love,' just as Totero's did before it on Mead Street
Local News
alert

Newly opened SapSap wants to 'do it for the love,' just as Totero's did before it on Mead Street

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.

Great Migration wall of names in Racine County to be dedicated to black migrant families
Local News
alert

Great Migration wall of names in Racine County to be dedicated to black migrant families

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0

Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.

'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Local News
alert

'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0

Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.

Watch Now: They were homeless and jobless, but found hope opening a clothing store in Racine
Local News
alert

Watch Now: They were homeless and jobless, but found hope opening a clothing store in Racine

  • Diana Panuncial
  • 0

The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Christmas table

The Christmas table

A vision of Christmas around a beautiful dining table with dear loved ones over 60 years ago remains clear in my mind’s eye today. The warmth …

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News