Jazz in July to benefit Senior Companion Program, purchase tickets by July 12

STURTEVANT — Jazz in July, a benefit pizza and concert event for the Senior Companion Program, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, on the St. Sebastian Catholic Church grounds, 3126 95th St.
Tickets cost $25 and includes pizza, dessert and one beverage. Live big band, jazz and swing music will be provided by the James Yorgan Sextet. It also features beverages for sale, basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
Reservations are due by Monday, July 12. Call 262-898-1941 or email scp@seniorcompanionprogram.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
North Beach is now open
-
St. Lucy Music Fest is back but at St. Sebastian
-
Bristol Renaissance Faire opens July 10
- 62 updates