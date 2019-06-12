{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF NORWAY — The Racine County Breakfast on the Farm will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Jasperson Sod Farm, 22901 Burmeister Road.

The Jasperson Sod Farm is owned and operated by Randy and Hilda Jasperson, Mark Jasperson, and Dawn and Ryan Menken. The farm has a rich Racine County history dating back to 1942 when brothers Lyle and Vernon (Buster) Jasperson began in the vegetable market. In 1959, the brothers decided to expand the farm and raise one acre of Marion bluegrass.

“During the late 1950’s, sod was harvested by a walk behind, hand sod cutter,” said Randy Jasperson. “Throughout the years, our family has seen many advancements in sod harvesting technologies and we are looking forward hosting this year’s breakfast.”

The breakfast will include eggs, sausage, milk and ice cream. The cost is $6. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger.

There will a children’s game tent, petting pen, equipment display and sod production demonstrations.

Due to the excessive rain Wisconsin has had this month, the committee is asking that everyone use off-site parking and be shuttled to the breakfast. There will be on-site parking for handicapped people. Shuttle buses will be running approximately every 20 minutes throughout the morning.

Parking will be available at these locations: Yorkville School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville, and St. Clare's Church, 7616 Fritz St. Wind Lake; Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake; Norway Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm is dedicated to enhancing awareness and understanding of the agriculture industry through education and promotion.

